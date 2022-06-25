SCARBOROUGH – Priscilla Wieland, 90, a renaissance woman, wife, mother, grandmother to five boys, aunt, sister and friend, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Feb. 23, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a short illness.

Priscilla was born Priscilla Allegra Callanan on Oct. 13, 1931, to Ruth and Walter Callanan of Danvers, Mass. Known as “Cindy” to her friends, she was the eldest of five children in her family, including her twin brother, David Callanan, her younger brothers Dana Callanan and Aaron Snow, and her sister, Faith Snow.

Priscilla grew up in Danvers, Mass. and as a young girl would spend her summers on Chebeague Island where she grew to love Maine and the Atlantic Ocean. Her post high school years were one of discovery as she attended The State Teachers College at Fitchburg, Mass. for one year, toured the East coast dirt track circuit as a stunt car driver and eventually moved to Las Vegas where she met the love of her life and husband of more than 60 years, Leonard “Jack” Wieland.

As the wife of an Air Force sergeant, she spent several decades in the Midwest and Southwest and overseas to Italy for three years, but her heart and soul always yearned to return to the East coast and the Atlantic Ocean of her youth. When her husband finally retired from the military in 1972, she moved her family to her beloved Maine where she spent the remaining 50 years of her life.

Priscilla possessed a gentle and compassionate heart and loved all animals, especially cats, many of whom she brought into her home over the years to the dismay of her husband. She loved birds, herons and ravens particularly, and small furry creatures of all varieties.

Priscilla was also a published poet and a direct descendant of Priscilla and John Alden of the Mayflower. She appreciated all art, impressionists were her favorite, and would listen for hours to the symphonies of the great composers but also dance with friends all night long to the songs of Neil Diamond. While in Italy, she was thrilled to attend a performance of La Boehme at the La Scala opera house in Milan.

After moving to Maine, she designed and built several houses in the York and Kittery area and was also the front desk manager at The Stage Neck Inn for many years.

Priscilla is survived by her two sons, Rhett Wieland and wife Kimberly Wieland of Philadelphia and Lance Wieland and wife Donna Wieland of Scarborough; her five grandsons, Spencer Wieland, Colby Wieland, Alex Wieland, Willoughby Andrews and Asher Wieland; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1 in the First Parish Cemetery, 180 York St., York.

