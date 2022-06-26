BRUNSWICK – George Rafuse, 74, of Brunswick, passed away at Maine Medical Center on June 14, 2022 after a brief illness.

George was born in Rumford on Oct. 27, 1947, the son of George N. Rafuse and Alma M. Billon Rafuse.

He graduated from Rumford High School and continued his education at the University of Maine in Orono, earning a master’s degree in business administration.

George worked as a CPA for many years and retired from Macdonald Page and Co. as a director. He took great pride in helping family, friends, and clients.

In his spare time, he enjoyed all things mechanical and could pick up a manual and solve any problem that came along. He was a man who always had a list of projects that he wanted to tackle.

He is survived by his wife, Ann (Stierli); and his cousins Alton Shurtleff of Gorham, Arthur Dower of Westminster, Mass., and Walter and wife Ann Dower of Jaffrey, N.H.; his sisters-in-law Barbara and Patrick Henry of East Longmeadow, Mass., Susan and Stephen Babin of Wrentham, Mass., and Karen and Paul DiSciullo of Natick, Mass. He is also survived by his nephew, nieces, and their families.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit http://www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be private and held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.

