SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Joseph Edward Green, 82, of Southborough, Mass., passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., after a lengthy illness with MS, in the loving grace of his wife and son.

Joseph and his twin brother, Coleman, were born in Portland and were sons of the late Sarah Ann (Molloy) Green and Coleman J. Green. He was a 1958 graduate of Portland High School then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, Nova Scotia in 1962. After college Joe taught science in the Portland area schools before leaving to acquire a master’s degree in science from the University of Maine, Orono in 1965.

In 1968 Joe married Raye-Marie (Moody) Green and they moved to Boston where Joe sold investment properties. In 1973 they moved to Southborough, Mass. and soon after became a commercial real estate appraiser and started his own business, Green and Moody Associates. Joe was awarded the prestigious membership into the Appraisal Institute in 1982. Over the years he was a trusted advisor to his clients, and town of Southborough, Mass. neighbors and friends with all sorts of real estate valuation topics.

Joe loved traveling with his wife to Europe, Russia, India, China, Alaska and especially to Ireland where he was able to bring his mother after she had left 50 years before. They visited the thatched cottage his mother grew up in and met dozens and dozens of first cousins he had no idea existed. Joe was a huge sports fan who loved watching the Red Sox, playing tennis, and attending all of his son, TJ’s, athletic events with the other Southborough, Mass. parents. He was a proud member of the MAI’s and the Irish American Club.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Raye-Marie of 54 years of Southborough, Mass.; his son, Theodore J. “T.J.” Green of Natick, Mass.; his brother, Coleman Green and his wife Paulette Green of Portland; first cousins Jim Walsh, John Green; brother-in-law, Christopher Moody; many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Margaret (Green) Perreault and her husband Bob.

No funeral or memorial service is planned as of yet. The family will notify loved ones when a service is scheduled.

Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough, Mass.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Joseph’s memory to

Southborough Fire Dept.,

32 Cordaville Rd.

Southborough, MA 01772 or

Southborough Senior Center,

9 Cordaville Rd.,

Southborough, MA 01772

