FRYEBURG – Donald Carlisle Chandler Jr. passed away during the night on June 15, 2022, in the care of Bay Square Memory Care at Yarmouth with end-stage Parkinson’s Disease.

The son of Donald and Mary (Sweetser) Chandler of New Gloucester, Donnie was born March 13, 1936, in Portland. He drove his first tractor at the age of 12, when tractors were delivered via railroad. He graduated from New Gloucester High School in 1954, and joined The Oliver Stores in New Gloucester, a branch opened by his father; he worked for The Oliver Stores for a total of eight years, including briefly in Farmington and finally the North Fryeburg store.

Around 1962 Donnie opened the Lovell Village Garage (at the intersection of Route 5 and 93), originally a car repair shop and gas station, which became a central community gathering point for the guys in town to engage in story-telling, share and get the news, and exchange opinions. Over time Donnie transitioned to working more and more on farm equipment, his true vocational love. He made many a “field call,” near and far, to help farmers with broken hay bailers and other equipment, and over the years became unique in his knowledge and skill working on much of this equipment.

Donnie married Judie Sylvester (now DeMayo) in 1964, and in 1967 their daughter Susan “Sue” was born. After their marriage ended, Donnie met, and in 1980, married Lynne (Gardner) Botty, and Donnie and Sue moved from Swain Road in Lovell to Corn Shop Road in Fryeburg.

Donnie was a longtime member of the Maine Antique Tractor Club, and also ran the Tractor Show on Tuesdays at the Fryeburg Fair for many years. He participated in and took many blue ribbons in tractor shows at Fryeburg, Cumberland, and other fairs. Not one for much of a vacation, Donnie and Lynne enjoyed traveling for farm equipment auctions and shows for business and personal enjoyment, and made many friends along the way.

Although most people retire in their 60s, Donnie didn’t feel the need. He closed the Garage around 2010 and relocated the business to his home garage where he continued his work until spring, 2021. His work was his hobby, and while he scaled back a few hours a week over the decades, Donnie dressed in his work uniform and went into the garage every day, five-six days/week, to tinker on this or that. A classic son of Maine, he was a man of few words, and known for kindness, patience, fairness, and a very dry sense of humor.

Donnie is survived by Lynne Chandler of Fryeburg, Sue Chandler of Westwood, Mass.; his sister, Mary Alice (Chandler) Clark and her husband Jim of New Gloucester, and their children Chandler, Beth, Jenn, and Alicia.

A private burial was held at the Lower (New) Gloucester Cemetery on June 20. A Memorial Celebration of Donnie’s life will be held on Sunday, July 10 at 2 p.m., at The Old Saco Inn and Bistro (125 Old Saco Lane, http://www.oldsacoinn.com) in Fryeburg. Friends are invited to attend and encouraged to wear Oliver or antique tractor t-shirts; John Deere will be frowned upon.

Memorial donations may be made to Owl’s Head Transportation Museum (www.owlshead.org),

DOVE

(Domestic Violence Ended) (www.dovema.org)

in Quincy, Mass.,

Maine Parkinson’s Society

(www.maineparkinson

society.org/),

or the philanthropy

of your choice.

