DURHAM – Who is this sharp looking, 90-year-old woman in sunglasses and what is her story ? ? ?

Norma Jean (Hutchins) Lane was born Jan. 11, 1932 in Middleboro, Mass. to Percy and Alice (Grant) Hutchins. She grew up in Taunton, attending the local schools. After high school she worked for Reed and Barton Silversmith.

She met Harry Lane at a dance in 1953 where they fell in love. Norma and Harry were married in 1954 and began their family as they traveled the world during Harry’s Naval career. They had five children, born in Massachusetts, Spain, Maryland and Maine. Upon Harry’s retirement from the Navy, they settled in Maine.

Norma spent her days when the children were young participating in all of their school activities, sports events, and teaching Sunday School at the Durham Congregational Church. When her children made it to high school, Norma worked for a small local woodshop and then cared for an elderly gentleman, who was the fabric of the town.

Norma spent time traveling to Massachusetts and England with her daughter Gail. As the years went on, Norma slowly lost the use of her legs, confining her to a wheelchair, but this never deterred her love for life, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was an avid reader, crossword puzzler, and Scrabble player-known to beat anyone who challenged her to a game. She will be remembered for her quick wit and wisecracks, love of birds and flowers and the love she shared with all those who surrounded her. Thanks to her daughter Gail, who cared for her completely and lovingly, she was able to remain in her own home through her final days.

Norma will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her five children, Randy Lane of Richmond, Gary Lane and companion Kira Lacasse of Lisbon Falls, Eric Lane and wife Tammy of Durham, Glenn Lane and wife Betty of Sabattus and Gail Lane-Baldè and husband Bael of Orlando, Fla. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren;10 great-grandchildren; all of whom loved her dearly.

Norma was predeceased by her parents; husband, Harry; brother, Robert Hutchins and half-sister, Katharine Grant.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls.

