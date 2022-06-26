HOLLIS – Kit Veazie, 66, of Joshua Lane passed way Wednesday June 22, 2022, at the Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland.

He was born Nov. 4, 1955, in Concord, Mass., the son of Frank and Janet Thomas Veazie.

He attended school in Concord, Mass. and moved to New Hampshire his junior year. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force from ’75 until ’78. Kit attended one year of college at Daniel Webster College and then worked for the Holiday Inn in Newton, Mass. for three years. Kit then was employed by Kendall Confectionary, Cozy Harbor Seafood, Walmart in Scarborough and most recently, Domino’s Pizza.

Kit enjoyed golfing at Willowdale, fishing, boating, trips to Vegas and Disney, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by is wife of 41 years, Leah Veazie of Hollis; two sons, Kyle Veazie of Standish and Samuel Veazie of Hollis; two sisters, Robin Williams of North Carolina and Jill Bober of Virginia, three brothers-in-law, Bruce Andrews of Oxford and wife Susan, Mark Andrews of Massachusetts and wife Jane and Wayne Andrews of Massachusetts and wife Joleen, a sister-in-law, Jennifer DeSilva of Massachusetts; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Bailey.

Private arrangements are held at the convenience of the family.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills) are entrusted with his services.

Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to

Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland, ME 04102 or

Northern Light Mercy Hospital,

175 Fore River Rd.,

Portland ME 04102

