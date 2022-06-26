HOLLIS – Clifford “Cliff” E. Smith, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Gosnell House Hospice House in Scarborough.

Cliff was born March 30, 1946, the ninth child of Carl and Edith (Hutchinson) Smith in Hollis, where he attended Hollis schools and later graduated from Bonny Eagle High School. After school, he joined the Marine Corps and served overseas in the Vietnam War.

After returning home, he worked many jobs and finally settled in at GTE Sylvania in South Windham, where he met his wife Marilyn. Clifford retired from Sylvania in 2008 and spent his retirement doing all his favorite things. He loved being outdoors, be it fishing, working in his gardens, or even just mowing the lawn. He also enjoyed woodworking and repairing whatever was broken, from doors to lawn mowers.

He found his greatest pleasure helping his family and friends by doing odd jobs, from building sheds to painting walls. He loved to help whomever needed him. He also loved to watch “his birds”, which he kept well fed. All birds, from Chickadees, to a large flock of turkeys and the occasional deer or two.

He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Edith; his brothers Frank, Earl, Lee, Carl, Kerry (Kay) and Robert; and his beloved wife, Marilyn.

He is survived by his son, Jason; his brothers Richard, David, and Peter, his sisters Helen, June and Sandra; and many nieces and nephews.

No formal services will be held at Clifford’s request. Burial will happen at a later date for the family at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

