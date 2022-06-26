FALMOUTH – Richard Stanley Merrill, 94, of Falmouth, passed away on June 19, 2022 at OceanView retirement community.

Dick was born on Feb. 5, 1928 in Auburn, to Stanley and Mildred Merrill. He graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn. He went on to study architecture at the University of Cincinnati, Ohio, where he met his first wife, Mary Frances Humphreys. He returned to Auburn where he worked for 17 years in his father’s architectural business.

In 1966, Dick felt another calling. He and his family moved to Bangor, where he attended the Bangor Theological Seminary. Dick loved his studies at seminary. Following graduation, he became minister at the Cumberland Congregational Church in Cumberland Center. After eight years of pastoral service, Dick changed career paths again, landing a job as a store designer for Hannaford. He remained there until his retirement in 1991.

Dick and his first wife, Mary, raised three children, living in Auburn, Cumberland, Scarborough and South Portland until Mary’s death from cancer in 1989. On a trip to Hawaii with the Appalachian Mountain Club, Dick had the good fortune to meet Barbara Hoffman who was also widowed. They soon discovered they had very similar interests and a zest for life that drew them closer together.

Barbara and Dick were married in 1990 and enjoyed many years traveling together and spending time with family. They were very active in the Appalachian Mountain Club and traveled extensively. They spent most of their married life living in South Portland until moving to the OceanView retirement community in Falmouth.

Dick loved being outdoors. His many, diverse activities included hiking, biking, sailing, Nordic, alpine and water skiing, and beach going. He and Barbara could be seen boogie boarding at Scarborough Beach into their 80s. He and Barbara also spent countless hours gardening in the yard of their South Portland home. Their shared interest in travel led them to Hawaii, New Zealand, Austria, Switzerland, Scotland, Wales, and Yosemite, as well as Acadia National Park, Rockport and Bethel.

Dick’s other interests included cooking, eating out and music. He immensely enjoyed sharing a good meal with family and friends at fine restaurants. He was a founding member of the Casco Bay Wind Symphony, originally the Peoples Community Orchestra. He played bass trombone with the ensemble from 1980 until his retirement at the age of 90.

Dick was also deeply involved in his church and most recently was a longtime member of The First Congregational United Church of Christ in South Portland.

Dick was predeceased by his first wife, Mary F. Merrill and second wife, Barbara H. Merrill; and his parents.

Dick is survived by his children James Merrill (Rhonda), Patricia Merrill, and Peter Merrill (Sara); as well as his grandchildren Arthur, Peter, Franklin and Zachary Merrill. He was a kind man who loved his family deeply. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on July 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church UCC at 301 Cottage Rd., South Portland, ME 04106. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to:

Friends of Casco Bay

43 Slocum St.

South Portland, ME 04106

or

Casco Bay Wind Symphony

P.O. Box 10031

Portland, ME 04104

