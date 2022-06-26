YORK, Pa. – It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen J. Fogg on April 24, 2022, at the age of 64, in York, Pa., following a brief battle against cancer. During his final days, Steve was surrounded by love, from many of whose lives he had touched. His passing was peaceful, with his wife and children by his side.Steve was born in Saco on Feb. 20, 1958, to the late Donald Roy and Audrey Lorraine (Cole) Fogg. He was blessed with loving parents, family, friendships and community. Steve’s childhood centered around a love of sports which remained throughout his life.From his early years through college, Steve had the good fortune of dedicated coaches and devoted teammates. He treasured these relationships and the resulting bond from each friendship.Steve graduated from Thornton Academy in 1976, excelling in academics and sports (varsity baseball, basketball and football.) He then continued his education, graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Colby College in 1980, while also playing football for his Colby Mules.It was also during his time at Colby, Steve became a member of the Lamda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He cherished the friendships and bonds formed within the brotherhood, rarely missing their annual “Chopper Open” golf outing.As with his childhood in Saco, Colby College also had a profound influence on his life. Following Colby, Steve began a career in the insurance industry resulting in a partnership with the Glenn Insurance Agency and A Comprehensive Insurance Agency. In addition to building a successful business, Steve gained the admiration and respect from insurance peers and clients, forming meaningful relationships.Steve entered into his most important partnership on August 13, 1988 in Kennebunkport, in the union of marriage to Jessica Cook. Together, they started the journey of building a family and future.A son, Jack Sanborn Fogg was born on June 23, 1990. Six years later, on March 13, 1996, Chloe Elizabeth Fogg completed their family. Steve enjoyed fatherhood, from coaching his children during their youth, to just being present each day to listen and provide support, as they navigated adulthood. He was immensely proud of being their father.Along with his wife, Jessica, he leaves his daughter, Chloe Elizabeth Fogg, of San Diego, his son, Jack Sanborn Fogg and his wife Lucia of San Diego; two brothers, Kenny Fogg and his wife Tonya of Sharpsburg, Ga., and John Fogg and his partner Kathy Bearden of Saco, his sister, Cathy Baillargeon and her husband Danny of Saco; and nieces and nephews Adam Baillargeon, Max Baillargeon and his wife Katie, Kailey Chen and her husband Nick, Lauren Fogg, Johnny Fogg, Cameron Fogg, Sasha Coghill, Kaylee Cook, Kevin Cook, Sam Wittmer and Sophie Whittier. A time of gathering and celebration of Steve’s life will be held, with the family greeting from 1-4 p.m. on Friday July 8, 2022 at the Dunegrass Golf Club, 200 Wild Dunes Way, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064.Memorial contributions may be made toAmerican Cancer Society,donate3.cancer.org, or, Make-A-Wish Foundation, wish.org, or 66 Mussey Rd.,Scarborough, ME 04074

