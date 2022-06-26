PORTLAND – Nicole Mokeme, 35, passed away on June 19, 2022, in Acadia National Park in Maine.Nicole was born in West Chester, Pa., to Stephanie Melton and Oscar Mokeme. She graduated from Southern Maine Community College.Nicole was the founder and Executive Creative Director at Rise and Shine Youth Retreat, a rejuvenation center for the enrichment and liberation of Black people in Wabanaki Territory (also known as Maine) and beyond. Nicole believed in unity and community. Her goal was to lift and empower all. Nicole was preceded in death by her grandmother, Edna Melton.Nicole is survived by Delaney Tucker (daughter); Victor Davis (brother), Evelyn Kornegay (sister), Violet Kornegay (sister), Ciara Adaobi (sister), Obi Mokeme (brother), Ibe Mokeme (brother); Stephanie Kornegay (mother), Oscar Mokeme (father) and Douglass Kornegay (stepfather).Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 1 at Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. The Rev. Suzanne Roberts M.D. of the Cathedral Church of St. Luke will be officiating and the Rev. Kenneth I. Lewis, Jr. of Green Memorial AME Zion will be preaching. Repast will immediately follow.To share a memory of Nicole or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com. In lieu of flowers,please donate to Delaney’s college fund.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous