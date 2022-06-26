BIDDEFORD – William “Ed” MacQuinn Jr., 84, died peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1937 to William E. MacQuinn Sr. of New York City, N.Y. and Beatrice Mary Healy of Haverhill, Mass. He was raised in South Weymouth, Mass. and his family spent summers in Biddeford Pool.

William spent many years running his father’s business in Weymouth, Mass. Soon he found his true career, helping others in substance abuse counseling. Within the AA community, he was known as “Ed”. Ed was a recovering alcoholic for 45 years and his sobriety meant a great deal to him. He passed that message along to many others in the program.

Ed had many great quotes such as: “Take time to stop and smell the roses.” and “You deserve love and nothing less.” He believed in miracles and in the halls of AA, there was always a chance that someone would get sober. He had a great deal of gratitude for life, always saying, “Keep it simple.” Ed will truly be missed. He had love in his heart, and he was willing to give it freely.

Ed was predeceased by his father, William E. MacQuinn Sr. and his mother, Beatrice Mary Healy.

Ed is survived by his significant other, Stephanie George of Biddeford; his son, Adam Weymouth MacQuinn and his wife Toni MacQuinn of Old Orchard Beach, daughter, Stacey Jennifer MacQuinn of Portland, Conn., daughter, Michaela R. Pessolano of Tilton, N.H.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

