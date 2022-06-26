BUXTON – Richard Arthur Lambert, 66, passed away on June 22, 2022.

He was born in Connecticut on June 1, 1956, a son of the late Fredrick Jr. and Doris (Tyler) Lambert and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School.

Over the years, Richard had worked as a sheet metal fabricator with the union. He was also employed at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham making ice in the arena.

He will always be remembered for enjoying life and having a Miller Lite.

Richard was predeceased by his partner, Tim Sansone.

He is survived by his siblings Fred Lambert and his wife Debra of Standish, Donald Lambert and his wife Cynthia of Greenville, Thomas Lambert and his wife Patricia of Burlington, Brenda Brown and her husband Mike of Greenville Junction, and Bruce Lambert and his wife Barbara of St. Agatha; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends; and his dog, Katie.

Burial will be private at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hollis.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

