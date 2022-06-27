BIDDEFORD — Mona R. Girouard, 79, passed away peacefully at her residence on June 21, 2022 in Biddeford.

She was born on June 10, 1943, a daughter of Leopold and Juliette (Grenier) Girouard. She resided in the Biddeford/Saco area most of her life, and previously lived in Waterboro for 17 years.

Mona was a member of Good Shepherd Parish. She enjoyed taking care of her many baby dolls and stuffed animals. She also enjoyed going out for car rides, listening to music, speaking French and socializing with family and friends. When her mother was alive, they traveled frequently and spent many winters as snowbirds in Florida. In her younger years, walking was one of her favorite activities and she could often be spotted touring the neighborhood pushing her babies in a stroller, or riding her three-wheeled bicycle. Dancing, swimming, making puzzles, coloring and tuning into her radio were favorite pastimes. She was an active participant at the senior day program of Life Works in Sanford until 2019, and most recently at the day program managed by Creative Works in Saco. She also participated in the Maine Special Olympics in the early 2000’s.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, R. John Girouard; and two sisters, Claire Katon and Jeannine Hebert Katon. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank prior 17-year caregiver, Grace (Liz) Lacourse, when Mona resided in Waterboro until 2018. Mona also received amazing care from past and present staff of Creative Work Systems in both their residential and day program setting. A special place in Mona’s heart was held for Diane, Sam, Melissa and Sue for their ongoing love, friendship and attentiveness. Another thank you to the staff of Waban Life Works in Springvale for their nearly 20 years of support and encouragement. And lastly, to her amazing Case Manager, Jennifer Robinson, for being a wonderful resource and support person.

There will be no visiting hours. A funeral mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Biddeford, Maine. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mona’s memory to Maine Special Olympics, 525 Main St., #D, So. Portland, ME 04106. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine.

