Maine state police have charged a 35-year-old Portland man with murder in the hit-and-run death of his girlfriend at Acadia National Park last weekend.

But investigators are still looking for Raymond Lester, who they say was behind the wheel of his 2016 BMW X3 when it struck and killed Nicole Mokeme at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor.

Mokeme, a longtime activist, organizer and leader in the Black community, was killed a retreat for Black Mainers she had organized over the Juneteeth holiday week. The event offered outdoor excursions and deep rest at the picturesque campus.

Mokeme and Lester had been dating for about three years, according to a Facebook post Mokeme had made last Valentine’s day commemorating their two-year anniversary.

Police have released no details about how they believe Mokeme died or what may have happened between Lester and Mokeme in the hours and minutes before she was struck.

Lester has a history of domestic violence dating back more than a decade, according to court and conviction records.

Police say he is driving the 2016 BMW SUV, which may have damage to its front-end and undercarriage.

This story will be updated.

