A farm stand, farm-to-table restaurant and a new forest trail will be coming to Cumberland, thanks to the protection of the LongWoods Preserve off Route 9.

The conservation easement, purchased by the Chebeague and Cumberland Land Trust and Maine Farmland Trust, has protected 54 acres of forest, farmland and habitat near wetlands. If approved by the town, 16 acres of open field will be leased to a farmer who will grow produce to be sold at a farm stand and a farm-to-table restaurant on the property. A half-mile forest trail loop may be expanded in the future by the landowner, Alex Timpson.

“This innovative land protection project provides protection of working farmland, essential wildlife habitat and public access, all in conjunction with an opportunity for a new business in our community,” CCLT Executive Director Chris Cabot said in a press release.

