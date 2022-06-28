Margaret Ann Schlaack 1938 – 2022 LIVERMORE – Margaret Ann Schlaack commenced her next adventure the afternoon of June 4, 2022 at the unbelievable (to her) age of 83. She succumbed to heart and COPD complications, amid a lingering battle with dementia. Margaret (Marge) was a lover of reading, gardening, doggies, and pets in general. She was a tremendous fan of music (“anything live is good”) and musical theater. She and her late husband, John, were season ticket holders at the Maine State Music Theater for many years. She also cherished personal independence and teaching young people. Marge was a dedicated teacher, fair and demanding, and with lots of integrity. She always had the best interests of her students in mind. Getting together with good friends was always fun for the “quiet riot”, from New Year’s Eve parties to lobster dinners in the backyard – though you had to make the first move or she would be a hermit. Marge was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Sept. 25, 1938. She met her late husband, John G. Schlaack, at Higgins Lake, Mich., and they married on Dec. 23, 1960. With John in the Navy, they lived in Corpus Christi, Texas, Long Beach, Calif., Adak, Alaska, and Brunswick, Maine. She either taught or worked with programs for children in each place they traveled, and they made many special friends along the way. They lived in Durham for many years, where they raised their daughters, Tanya and Erika. Marge taught 5th and 6th grade in the Williams-Cone Elementary School in Topsham for 35 years. John passed away on Jan. 12, 2017, after 56 years of their married adventures. Marge was a graduate of Central Michigan University with a double major in Home Economics and Education. She was very proud of this accomplishment, having paid her way completely on her own. Marge is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Tanya Lee and Kurt E. Schaub of Livermore, and Erika Lynn and Marc A. Gardner of Auburn. She was immensely proud of her grandsons, Antony Z. and Lukas J-L Gardner of Auburn. She is also survived by her Godchildren Rev. Marraine Kettell, Herb Kettell, and Donald Bakken; and by her siblings, Beverly Chase, Leah Honus, Karen Sue Gibson, and Jim Landry. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy Hill and Morris Landry. There will be a celebration of life from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Sunday, July 24, at McLaughlin Garden, South Paris, Maine. A graveside service for family only will be held at the Southern Maine Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Springvale. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree or a contribution to: Greater Androscoggin Humane Society 55 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

Send questions/comments to the editors.