BUXTON – Robert “Bob” W. Gaston, 92, passed away on June 24, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a brief illness.He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Gayle A. (Young) Gaston. There was a small private service for family and close friends.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, Maine 04074 for their support and comfort of Robert in his final weeks.

Send questions/comments to the editors.