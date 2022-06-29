BUXTON – Robert “Bob” W. Gaston, 92, passed away on June 24, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a brief illness.He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Gayle A. (Young) Gaston. There was a small private service for family and close friends.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, Maine 04074 for their support and comfort of Robert in his final weeks.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.