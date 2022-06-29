SCARBOROUGH-Connie Hildreth passed away early Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, at her residence at The Enclave of Scarborough of natural causes unrelated to her dementia.She was predeceased by her loving husband Donald “Jack” Hildreth of 58 years.﻿Connie was born and raised in Lewiston, a graduate of St. Dominic High School for Girls and St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Her career as a registered nurse spanned five decades.﻿Connie’s real love was her family. She and Jack raised six children, all of whom survive her today. Marc and his wife Karen of South Paris, Dana “Anthony” and his wife Patty of South Portland, Dean and his wife Patty of Hingham, Mass., John and his wife Bonnie of North Yarmouth, George and his wife Julie of North Yarmouth, and Susan of South Portland. She had 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.﻿She is also survived by siblings Conrad Ouellette and his wife Carol of Greeley, Colo., Claudette Kydd and her husband Loring of Deer Isle, R Michael Ouellette and his wife Carol of Billerica, Mass., and Ronald Ouellette and his wife Valerie of Lewiston. She was predeceased by her brother Roger and survived by his wife Marcia of Montana.﻿Connie was known for her kindness and giving of herself. She was involved with Community Health Services of Yarmouth, the Yarmouth Historical Society, and many school and neighborhood activities. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth and active in the ministry of hospitality for the parish.She was a very active person and loved being outdoors tending her flower gardens, playing golf or tennis, and camping with the family.﻿A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Connie’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter.

