Marion H. Abramo 1930 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Marion H. Abramo, 92, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on a beautiful first day of summer. She was always able to summon perfect weather for special days. On this special day she joined Dad, her husband Vince, in heaven. Born and raised in Camden, she moved to Boston in 1948 to attend Fisher Junior College. In Boston she met Vincent Abramo while out on the town with her girlfriends. They were married after he completed his service in the U.S. Army, in December of 1952.They lived in Somerville and then moved to Melrose, Mass., where they raised their family. Marion attended the First Congregational Church in Melrose and was a member of Circle 4. She loved her Circle 4 family with whom she went on many adventures, gave and received so much support. Marion worked as a bookkeeper and realtor (for Marie Wood) until her retirement. Marion was a friend to laugh with, a volunteer who showed up, and champion of those around her. As well as, a great mom of Vinnie, Edie, Suzanne, John and Marion; spectacular grandmother to Halley, Danielle, Andrew, Jasmine and Ethan. Her grandchildren filled her heart. She had a natural way of connecting people who could support one another. A true strong Mainer with strong opinions and the ability to let the little things go. She was predeceased by her husband Vincent, son Stephen and daughter Suzanne. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday July 15 at 11 a.m. at Achorn Cemetery in Rockland, Maine. The family would like to thank all those at The Garden and CHANS Hospice for the love and care they gave Mom over the last year and a half. We are ever so grateful. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Marion H. Abramo to Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way Brunswick, ME 04011

