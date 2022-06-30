Eleanor C. Peterson 1926 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Eleanor C. Peterson, 95, of Brunswick, died peacefully at the home of her daughter June 10, 2022. She grew up on the north shore of Chicago, Ill.. She graduated from Ogantz in Pennsylvania.. She was married to Tom Peterson and they raised four daughters. In 1964 they were transferred to Massachusetts. They both retired to Brunswick in 1989 where they enjoyed doing what they loved: sailing, fishing, birding, knitting and gardening. Twelve years ago, she moved into Thornton Oakes where she continued to play tennis until she was 90, enjoyed watching sports, playing bridge, spending time with her friends and loved being with her girls, all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the First Parish Church of Brunswick, loved volunteering for over 25 years at the Mid Coast Hospital, member of the of P.E.O. and in garden clubs in both Boxford, Mass. and Brunswick. Surviving are Patsy Kortegast of Cape Cod, Polly Gillis of Newark, Del., Annie Furber of Rochester, N.H. and Suzie Swales of Kensington, N.H.; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Thursday July 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at First Parish Church in Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: First Parish Church Memorial Garden Fund 9 Cleveland St. Brunswick, ME 04011or: Brunswick Topsham Land Trust 108 Maine St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: Chans Home Health and Hospice 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: Rockingham VNA and Hospice 5 Alumni Dr. Exeter, NH 03833

