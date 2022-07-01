Expanded library exciting opportunity for Scarborough

To the editor,

In almost fifty years as a Scarborough taxpayer, I’ve seen the Town’s population almost triple. Still, throughout those years the Scarborough Public Library has been one of the most responsible and innovative stewards of taxpayer and town resources.

Now is the right time for the library expansion. We can no longer put it off. The existing library was intentionally designed in the late 1980s to accommodate future changes that no one could anticipate. At that time – when I served as the President of the SPL Board of Trustees – our librarians were still rubber-stamping return dates on cards in the back of books!

In addition to providing new internet access, e-books and digital audio books, the library staff still creates a warm and welcoming environment so that the library serves as the town’s public meeting space for hundreds of groups from book and art clubs to computer workshops, knitting groups, homeowner associations.

Obviously, my heart is with the library. My opinion in this matter is nonetheless based on sound rationale and my long and relevant experience of dealing with issues around growth as a leader in successful Scarborough Citizens Against Ash Recycling and later as a town council member.

Advertisement

The multiple benefits from the library expansion are tangible in economic terms – especially for our neighbors who live on fixed incomes and might not be able to afford monthly internet fees, streaming services, or new books. The costs of not expanding the library will have a deep and lasting impact on all sectors of our community – with the burden felt most keenly by individuals and families that can least afford to lose of access to these essential services.

With our population over 22,000 now the current library simply does not have the public space to adequately house collections, nor sufficient meeting and program space to hold the more than 700 adult and child programs the library hosts each year. The staff workspace is wholly inadequate, and storage space is practically non-existent.

Let’s get the library expansion built. It is the right decision for our town.

Kate Borduas

Scarborough

Scarborough needs more affordable housing

To the editor,

Advertisement

The need for more affordable and workforce housing is critical to the continued growth and success of Maine’s employers, both small and large. At Zoom Drain, we are a staff of 22 and we are always looking to hire between 3-5 people. Our starting pay for entry level positions is over 30-percent higher than Maine’s median income, yet our employees can’t afford to live in the area. It is not uncommon that staff members drive 50 minutes each way to come to work, which takes valuable time away from their families. Recently, applicants who have accepted employment with us are having to decline after an unsuccessful search for affordable workforce housing within Cumberland County. This is a statewide issue and every community needs to combine efforts to solve for it. The Downs has the ability to build even more workforce housing if the Town Center portion of development is activated. I would advocate that the Town of Scarborough look closely at the density of housing allowed within The Downs and clear the way for developers to add needed affordable and workforce housing units. This is critical to the economic viability to the State of Maine. More people are retiring from Maine’s workforce than entering it, and businesses will be forced into even greater labor shortages if we do not holistically address this issue together.

Sam Marcisso III

General Manager, Zoom Drain

Scarborough should build town center

To the editor,

One of Maine’s largest challenges is being the oldest state in the nation. It has more people retiring than entering the workforce; an extremely old housing stock and not enough housing. If Maine can’t continue to attract young families to move here, out business community won’t have the talent needed to fill jobs and our local economies and small businesses will suffer. And as part of this, Maine also needs to continue to build workforce housing for people like me, who’ve decided to move here. As an expecting dad, I moved from New Hampshire to start a life with my wife. I was fortunate to find a good job in Cumberland County, and we were even more fortunate to have found an affordable, new construction condominium in Scarborough. We are a hard-working dual income couple and even then it was still a challenge to afford Scarborough’s skyrocketing prices.

We are thrilled to be settling into a community where we will build the rest of our lives together. And as we await the arrival of our new baby, we strongly hope that the Town of Scarborough continues to allow plans for the Town Center to move forward because that’s what attracted us – and it will continue to be a reason people move to Scarborough. The Town Center will not only be a good place for us to come together as a community, but it will strengthen our businesses’ ability to hire, it will create needed workforce housing, and it will continue to diversify Maine’s overall population.

Murphy Crowell

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: