SCARBOROUGH — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader’s Bid for Wishes Virtual Auction was created back in the summer of 2014 as a virtual fundraiser Facebook event in order to grant a wish for a seriously ill Maine Wish kid. Fontaine Team has been involved with fundraising for Make-A-Wish Maine since 2009. At that time, they were participating in the Walk for Wishes. The first year of their Bid for Wishes auction consisted of just a handful of agents but managed to collect 50 items, had 30 attendees and raised a little over $900. They just hosted their 8th annual Bid for Wishes auction with major success; the team members of both Auburn and Scarborough locations collected 316 items, had over 400 attendees, and raised $26,486 – their best turnout yet!

They are happy to announce that half of the funds raised this year went to Lewiston teen Johnathan Morin and half to Make-A-Wish Maine. The Fontaine Family would like to thank the local businesses for all the donations, Fontaine Team members who took the time out of their busy days to request donations and collect auction items, and also all those who bid on the items for making this event such a huge success. If you would like to donate an item for the 9th Annual Fontaine Bid for Wishes scheduled for May 2023 on their Facebook business page (fb.com/fontaineteam), send an email to [email protected]

The Fontaine Family Team serves eight counties – Androscoggin, Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset – in two locations, 336 Center Street in Auburn and 432 US Route One in Scarborough. For more information visit FontaineTeam.com, download their app “Fontaine Family Real Estate” or call (207)784-3800 or (207)289-3830.

