Vincent Bert Wells 1984 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG – Vincent Bert Wells, 37, died June 20, 2022 in a boating accident. Vince was born in Brunswick on Sept. 13, 1984, to Lewis and Gail Wells. Vince’s recipe for life was simple: family, fun, and full throttle. His inquisitive nature led him to have an eclectic combination of hobbies. You never knew what he’d be up to next. He enjoyed everything from sports, road trips, cooking, video games, and hunting to landscaping, spirituality, comedy and detailing cars – though his was usually a mess. His true joy was being on the water. Whether he was lobstering with his uncles or cruising the harbor listening to tunes and watching the sunset, his heart and soul were at peace there. He had a gift for connecting with children because of his kindness, candor, protective nature, and often goofy demeanor. More than anything on earth, Vince loved being an uncle. From diaper changes and video chats to tractor rides and dreams of coaching him in Little League; he relished being part of his nephew’s life. Vince truly had a taste for the finer things in life and rarely did he have an impulse that he didn’t indulge. His greatest indulgence was spoiling the ones he loved. His generosity of time, love, and lavish gifts were second to none. Vince is survived by his parents Lewis and Gail of Phippsburg; sister Stacey Purrington, brother-in-law Brandon Purrington; cherished nephew Lewis Purrington; and beloved dog Holly of Clinton, Mass. Also surviving him are his paternal family including Betsy Wells and son, Chilloa and John M. Young and family, Proctor and Joanne Wells and family, K.C. and Jenny Wells and family, and Jason and Dee Wells and family, and his maternal family Mike and Renata Georgen and family, Jim and Carole Georgen and family, and Danny and Laura Georgen and family. A memorial service will be held at the Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg on Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 155 Ridley’s Landing, Phippsburg. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Maine Cal Ripken Baseball League in Vince’s honor to: The Bath Cal Ripken Baseball c/o Andrew Kenny 14 Governors Ln. Bath, ME 04530

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous