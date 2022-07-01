Donald A. Belanger 1950 – 2022 LINCOLN/TOPSHAM – Donald A. Belanger, 72, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at his home, with his wife by his side. He was born Jan. 31, 1950 in Bath, and was raised by his grandparents, Alfred and Yvonne Belanger, and later an uncle, Goerge Belanger. Donald attended schools in Rhode Island, graduating from Mt. Saint Charles Academy, class of 1969. He served a tour in Vietnam as a member of the US Marines, and was awarded The Purple Heart for injuries received in the line of service on his birthday, Jan. 31, 1973. For 30 years, Donald worked as a Paramedic, primarily with the Topsham Ambulance Service (Topsham Fire Department now), as well as with other ambulance services, and loved every minute of serving the public in that capacity. Donald embraced life, and thoroughly enjoyed sharing it with his family and friends. He was an active member of the Penobscot Off Road Riders ATV Club for many years, and also enjoyed camping, kayaking, and riding on his pontoon boat. Donald was also an able pool player, and was known to enjoy a good coke from time to time, typically diluted with Bacardi Rum. He will be lovingly missed and fondly remembered by all whose life he touched. Donald is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Therese S. (Jacques) Belanger; three children, Tammy Belanger, James Belanger, and John Belanger; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael Belanger; two half siblings, Roseanne Wenzler and Bobby St. Pierre and his wife Sherri; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends are invited to visit with the family 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Lamson Funeral Home, Clay Chapel, 7 Lee Road Lincoln. Military honors will be presented at the conclusion of the time of visitation. Messages of condolence may be expressed at http://www.lamsonfh.com. Gifts in memory of Donald may be sent to: Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105

