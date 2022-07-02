STANDISH – Ronald LeRoy Peeling, 85, passed away after a long illness on April 27, 2022, at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine. Ron was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 17, 1936, to Donald Paul and Vera Pauline (Butts) Peeling. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the 1950s, and to Maine in 1977. Ron was always willing to help others. Many times, before it became dangerous to do so, he would stop to help stranded motorists. He was deeply involved with citizen’s band (CB) radios when they were in vogue. In later years, he and his wife enjoyed motorcycling trips with a group of friends.Ron was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Beth Marie Fogg Schroeder Peeling; his son, Daniel Glenn Peeling; and three brothers, Robert Walter Peeling, Harry Robert Peeling and Howard William Peeling.He is survived by one son, two daughters, three stepsons, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Online condolence messages can be submitted to the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the COPD Foundationwww.copdfoundation.org or Northern LightMercy HospitalPO Box 679,Portland, ME 04104or online atwww.northernlighthealth.org/Our-System/Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Mercy-Foundation-Donation

Send questions/comments to the editors.