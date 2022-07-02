SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Keith Albert Libby, 51, of Spring Branch, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Keith was born on July 12, 1970, in Westbrook, Maine, to parents Harry and Mary Jeanne Libby.Keith is survived by many family members whom loved him dearly. Keith never failed to bring a smile and infectious laugh to their lives. Survived by his wife, Diana Libby; children, Jessica, Kyle, Timothy, Ali, Megan and Joshua; grandchildren, Kylie, Joshua, and Tyler Jordan,; sister, Michele Morrell Kennedy; brother, Scott Libby; nephews Patrick, Mathew, and Nathan. ﻿Keith had many passions in his life, the greatest was his family. He was involved with the Mystic Shores Men’s luncheons and Caffeine & Gasoline classic car club. But the next greatest would certainly be Elvis! Keith was more than a fan, but an Elvis expert and Impersonator Artist as well as producer of an Elvis podcast to spread the love and passion of the King of Rock and Roll. His mother will tell the story of Keith, even as a child, loving Elvis and impersonating him at every opportunity. He was even criticized by writing his name on his elementary homework papers as “Elvis Presley”. The teacher called his mother complaining of the above incidents. His mother, so loving and supportive of her son responded with, “Do you have Elvis Presley in your classroom?” Returning with the answer of “no”, his mother then confirmed “well then you know which work belongs to my son”. Many other stories of similar occurrences including burning the carpets in the living room by making a “stage” with Christmas lights for his concert performance of Elvis! ﻿Keith loved caring for the ones he loved in his life. Going for his Private Security Registration, NRA and licensing then very proudly working as the Armed Security Guard at Bracket Christian School in Bulverde, Texas, was one of his greatest accomplishments. He so loved this job! And performed this with pride and dedication provide security and safety protecting the campus for the children, teachers, and staff attending Bracket. ﻿Our hearts are broken with the loss of this amazing man. Why things happen we may never understand but his nephew, Patrick, said it best. He said, “God needed Uncle Keith in heaven to watch over and comfort those 13 children lost in the Uvalde shooting. He couldn’t protect them on earth, so was needed to comfort them in heaven.” Now he will forever shine down as our Guardian Angel. ﻿Per Keith’s request, there will be no funeral but only wanted a celebration of laughter, singing, and dancing. He was not afraid to leave this earth and knew where he was going. So turn up your Elvis music, play it loud and dance like never before in celebration of this amazing man’s life. Celebration of life, Saturday, July 23, 2022, 1 p.m., 58 Durgintown Road, Hiram, Maine.﻿Aloha themed service, wear your Hawaiian shirt!!﻿You are invited to sign the Guestbook at http://www.porterloring.com.Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 North Loop, 1604 East San Antonio, Texas, 78232 – (210) 495-8221.Baby, I promise to always love, laugh, and dance!I will always love you and forever hold you close to me.Your wife, Diana

Send questions/comments to the editors.