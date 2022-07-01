GOLF

Cole Anderson of Camden shot a 2-over 74 on Friday in the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour golf tournament in Berthoud, Colorado, finishing 5-over par through two rounds and missing the cut.

Anderson, a 21-year-old amateur, gained entry into the tournament after tying for third place at the Live and Work at Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club last weekend.

PGA: J.T. Poston took a four-stroke lead into the weekend in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, following an opening 9-under 62 with a 65 on Friday at TPC Deere Run.

Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut after also opening with a 62, Poston got to 15 under with a birdie on the par-4 13th and parred the final six holes in the afternoon round. Poston was a stroke off the tournament 36-hole record set by Steve Stricker in his 2010 victory.

Denny McCarthy was second at 11 under after a 65, also playing in the afternoon after rain delayed play in the morning.

Christopher Gotterup, the former Rutgers player in the field on a sponsor exemption, had a 67 to match Matthias Schwab (65), Emiliano Grillo (64) and Chris Naegel (66) at 10 under.

LIV TOUR: Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters winner, shared the lead with Carlos Ortiz of Mexico going into Saturday’s final round of the LIV Golf series’ first American stop, a 54-hole tournament in North Plains, Oregon.

Johnson shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to reach 8 under. Orrtiz birdied the final hole for a 69 to pull even with Johnson.

Branden Grace was two shots behind the leaders at 6 under after a 69. Justin Harding was 5 under after a 67, the best score of the day among the 48 players.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jorge Campillo added a 4-under 68 to his opening bogey-free 65 for a halfway total of 11 under par to lead the Irish Open by one shot, while home favorite Shane Lowry staged a grandstand finish to make the cut Friday in Thomastown, Ireland.

Campillo isone shot ahead of Poland’s Adrian Meronk (67) and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti (69). Lowry looked set for an early exit until he birdied his last four holes for a second round of 70. The 2019 British Open champion rounded off a brilliant fightback by holing from 20 feet on the 18th to the delight of the large crowds.

At 3 under, Lowry is eight shots off the pace as he looks to win the event for a second time. He famously lifted the title as an amateur in 2009.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Spencer Horwitz led an 18-hit offensive outburst for New Hampshire with a home run, two doubles and a single with five RBI and five runs scored as the visiting Fisher Cats rolled to a 16-0 Eastern League win over the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field.

Trevor Schwecke added a double and three singles for New Hampshire, which led 11-0 after three innings. Starter Trent Palmer went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine. He combined with two relievers on the two-hitter.

Tyler Dearden and Nick Sogard each singled for Portland’s only hits.

NECBL: Patrick Harrington struck out seven and allowed three hits over six innings and Michael Borrelli launched a grand slam in the sixth inning to help lead Winnipesaukee (9-10) to an 8-3 win over the Sanford Mainers (9-12) on Friday in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Kohl Abrams, Matthew Alifano and Brady Day each finished with one RBI for Winnipesaukee.

Grant Knipp had a two-run homer for Sanford and Jayson Kramer added an RBI single.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: More video in Brazilian media shows retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet using homophobic language and more racial slurs about Lewis Hamilton.

The website Grande Prêmio published video late Thursday – apparently filmed last year with Piquet speaking in Portuguese — in which the 69-year-old Brazilian used homophobic language to say the British driver wasn’t focused to challenge Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg for the 2016 title, which the German won. There was also a fourth instance of a racial slur about Hamilton, who is Black.

For earlier slurs that came to wider attention this week, Piquet has already been widely condemned by F1, drivers, teams, and governing body, the FIA.

CYCLING

TOUR de FRANCE: Belgian rider Yves Lampaert won the opening stage while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished third.

Pogacar placed ahead of his Slovenian countryman and main rival Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, who was eighth in the time trial.

Lampaert is a former world champion in team time trial but this was his first stage win at the three-week Tour. He clocked 15 minutes, 17 seconds on the 8-mile route around Copenhagen.

TRACK AND FIELD

OSCAR PISTORIUS: South African former track star Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he shot to death in 2013, as part of his parole process, the Steenkamp’s family lawyer told The Associated Press.

Lawyer Tania Koen said in a text message that Pistorius and Barry Steenkamp met face-to-face on June 22 as part of what’s known in South Africa as a victim-offender dialogue. It gives victims of crimes or their relatives a chance to meet with the offenders, if they choose to, before the offender can be eligible for parole.

