PORTLAND – Edward Charles Kelleher, 80, passed away June 24, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Ed was born on June 27, 1941 in Bangor to James and Florence Kelleher, along with his twin, Sister Edward Mary; RSM. Ed loved growing up in Bangor, proudly calling it home. He graduated from John Bapst Memorial High School in 1959 and worked in the Kelleher Funeral Home and at Bangor Raceway. He spoke proudly of his extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles in Bangor.

In 1968, he won his first election to serve in the Maine House of Representatives. He served eight terms (16 years) for the City of Bangor. He quickly memorized Roberts Rules and could easily debate anyone pro or con. He was known for his wit and abilities to control the debate on issues of importance to his constituents.

After serving as Chair of the Utilities Committee, Ed became a powerhouse on the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. After leaving elective office in 1984, Ed joined the State Judicial System working directly for three Chief Justices, McCuisik, Wathen, and Saufley. He also served on the Unemployment Compensation Board and also the Maine Harness Racing Commission and was the top ranked National Harness Racing Judge. He judged at Scarborough Downs and many county fairs. He loved the horses!

Another passion in life was traveling frequently to Ireland to connect with his family and he brought many of his friends to Anna O’Neil’s music pub just outside Shannon. Here in Maine, Ed took many trips to Baxter State Park with a great group of friends. Ed was also a lifelong student of history and a voracious reader of biographies.

Ed is greatly missed by his twin sister; his wife, Nancy; his three stepchildren and their spouses, Megan Boothby and Lawrence Fraser, Clay and Sue Boothby, Warren and Amy Boothby; and grandchildren William Boothby, Matthew Boothby, Cora Boothby-Akilo, Caroline Boothby and Liberty Boothby. He is also dearly remembered by his loving extended family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8 at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland followed by a light reception. Interment will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Bangor at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Ed’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.