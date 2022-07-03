SCARBOROUGH – George Cordiner, 93, of Two Rod Road, Scarborough, died June16, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland from heart failure.

Mr. Cordiner was born on Jan. 29, 1929 in Boston, Mass. He graduated from Cony High School, Augusta, in 1948. George served in the United States Marine Corps from 1948 to1952.

After service he married Barbara Jean Leighton. Together they raised three boys.

George was a professional bus driver, and drove for Trailways, Greyhound, Maine Line, Brunswick Transportation, Cyr Bus Lines and chartered school buses, and more until he was 85 years old. He was a lifetime member of The American Legion and donated to many charitable organizations.

George’s wife Barbara Cordiner died Oct. 20, 2002.

George is survived by his three sons, Douglas, Bradford and Ross; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family will have a graveside memorial service at the Brooklawn Memorial Park Cemetery where his ashes will be placed next to his beloved wife.

We look forward to seeing them again in the resurrection. Acts 24:15, John 5:28,29.

