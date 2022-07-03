WINDHAM – Norma Jean Kruger passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Friday, June 10, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

Norma Jean was born in Portland on Nov. 16, 1940. The eldest child of the late Philip N. Hanson Sr. and Mary (Ricker) Hanson, she graduated from Westbrook High School class of 1958 and soon started work at the S.D. Warren Company.

In the Autumn of 1967, she braked suddenly at an intersection in order to avoid running over a pedestrian. She married that fellow in June of 1968 at a ceremony performed by Rev. Harold Shepard. Norma Jean and her new husband, (Carl) John Kruger made their first home in New Gloucester in a late 18th century center chimney house so porous that one winter night a glass of water froze clear to the bottom. In winter, a tank of heating oil lasted 10 days, not two weeks.

In 1971, the couple learned of a sizable parcel of land available in Windham; which they purchased, and on that land built a home which will be 50 years old this December.

Taking advantage of pasture land and a new barn, N.J. began raising sheep and her boys joined 4-H. Her love of fiber arts seemed to grow exponentially as she began to spin, knit, weave, and quilt. She even had a small home shop for a while: Canada Hill Farm.

Sometime in her middle years she discovered Vinalheaven Island, and a brief initial exposure seemed to affect her mind. She had to have a cottage on the island and was easily able to smother a stout initial resistance, her favorite place on earth. She spent a majority of the warm weather months on the island for many years.

Norma Jean was predeceased by her parents; by a special aunt, Beulah “Boo-Boo” Stone; and her youngest son, Kurt Anders Kruger (1976-2001), a wonderfully gifted violinist with too much passion for any one person to contain. Kurt left behind a 4-month-old son, Conrad H. Kruger, who has been a rock for his grandparents.

N.J. is survived by her husband of 54 years, (Carl) John Kruger of Windham. She is also survived by sons Erich (Windham), Jason (Monmouth), and daughter, Colleen (Hartford, Conn.); and several other grandchildren Ryan, Ezra, Julia, and great-grandson, Braydon. She leaves her BFF Linda (Labrecque) Tetrault, a friend since they were both 5 years old.

During her last nine months, her loving and faithful brother, Philip Hanson II (Poland) and sister, Carole Hanson (Bremen) provided weekly compassion, companionship, humor, and coffee cake to ease her way. From Northern Light Healthcare and Hospice, Nurse Joanie and Aide Judy were wonderful to Norma Jean and her family.

A gathering to remember and celebrate our beloved Norma Jean will occur later in the summer.

