FREEPORT – Marjorie Florence Perkins “Marj”, 97, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2022 surrounded by family.

She was born on Jan. 25, 1925 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of George and Blanche (Nell) Pike. Marj attended Hyde Park High School in Boston, Mass. During her life, she lived in Boston, Westwood, and Medfield, Mass.; Harpswell, and most recently, Freeport.

On June 26, 1943 she married George N. Perkins Jr. and together they raised their family of five. Later, Marj served as secretary at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Sherborn, Mass. for several years. Following her move to Maine, she volunteered at Freeport Community Services for over 30 years, contributing into her 90s. During her time there, she was awarded the 2014 Carol Kaplan Freeport Community Services Award.

She was absolutely hilarious and fun to be with, honest to a fault and often confused with being overly critical, she was in reality a non-judgmental, amusing and vibrant woman whose attitude transcended her age. Her personality radiated an exuberance that was most likely created early in marriage by her five children going in different directions throughout their lives.

Ever the optimist, she lived a grateful life and enjoyed being with and helping others, hence her penchant for volunteering. As an example of her unmitigated lack of timidity, while in her late 80s she was the subject of a local television news segment highlighting elderly drivers. While being interviewed, she was asked by the reporter if she was afraid of being filmed while driving, and to paraphrase her reply, “No…, if there is something that you don’t like, you will just edit it out…” In fact, she renewed her license at the age of 96 and was still driving her car. Lest you think that she was just another senior driver, she held a valid driver’s license for 65 years without ever having a traffic violation or being involved in a crash. While in her 60s, she was doing somersaults and using saucers in the snow with her grandchild and looked at age as only numbers. We will all miss the woman wearing the pearls, earrings and a dress. We love you Mom, Godspeed.

She is survived by her children George N. Perkins III, Elliott W. (Anita) Perkins, Stephen E. (Karin) Perkins, Charles E. (Evelyn) Perkins, Marjorie E. (George) Cernigliaro; grandchildren Douglas (Kristen) Perkins, Jennifer (Michael Breaux) Perkins-Breaux, Julie L. (Brendan Lemieux) Perkins, Amy (Claire) McKenna, Scott S. Perkins (Erin Song), Lia Cernigliaro; great-grandchildren Morgana Perkins, Patrick Perkins, Kaylee McKenna, Leo Lemieux, Hazel McKenna, Cybil Lemieux.

She was predeceased by her spouse, George N. Perkins Jr.; and siblings Blanche E. Pike Elliott and Elwyn Pike.

A private committal service will take place at Walnut Hills Cemetery in Brookline, Mass. A Celebration of Life will be announced later. You may offer your condolences or share your fond memories of Marj at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com or http://www.legacy.com.

Donations may be made to

Freeport Community Services, in memory of Marjorie Perkins,

P.O. Box 119,

53 Depot St.,

Freeport, ME 04032

207-865-3985

