SCARBOROUGH – Lisa Eve Andrews of Scarborough, passed away June 29, 2022, in Portland.

She was born May 3, 1967, in Portland, the beloved daughter of Charles “Ross” Andrews and Anneliese Andrews, MD.

Lisa had been living under the watchful care and support of Port Resources for a number of years in Windham, Gorham and Portland. She was employed at Creative Works in Portland until her retirement in 2018. Lisa continued with Creative Works day program and especially enjoyed her art class.

Lisa loved music (particularly ABBA and Shania Twain), was a joyous and energetic dancer, and enjoyed watching Disney movies and musicals. Her sense of style, charm and ease in social gatherings was an example to everyone who knew her. Lisa inspired tremendous joy and humor at family get-togethers and at her workplace. By way of example, she taught her family the importance of unconditional love, patience, and acceptance. Her cheerful smile and loving presence will be greatly missed.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Allison J. Skillings.

She is survived by her two sisters, Annette Saunders and Stephanie Pontrelli, and three brothers, Tom Bowman, Chris Baumann and Andy Bowman; as well as 17 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 7 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Rd., Cape Elizabeth.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lisa’s memory to:

Port Resources,

280B Gannett Drive,

South Portland ME 04106

or online at

https://www.portresources.org.

