PINHURST, N.C. – Jill George Fleisher of Pinehurst, N.C. and Portland, passed away on June 29, 2022. Jill was born in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Edith and John Charles George, Jr.

Jill is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Les Fleisher. She is also survived by her brother, John “Jay” Charles George III and his wife, Margaret, and their children, Michael and Kevin (Kristen), and grandchildren, Kevin, Karter and Abigail. Also, survived by brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Nancy Fleisher and daughter, Michelle; sister-in-law, Karen Fleisher; sister-in-law, Wendy, widow of Bruce Fleisher, and their daughter, Jessica (Jones), and grandson, Jacob.

Although Jill and Les had no children, they were blessed with the addition of Reid, Stephanie and Cooper Ellington as their own. Jill lovingly embraced being Cooper’s “Grammy J.” Sadly, Cooper and Stephanie passed away in 2018; they live forever in her heart: she is survived by Reid Ellington.

At Jill’s request, there will be no service.

Online condolences may be left at: http://www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

If you care to honor Jill’s memory, you may make a contribution to First Health Hospice and Palliative Care or Caring Hearts for

Canines Animal Shelter,

Southern Pines, N.C.

