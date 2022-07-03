BRUNSWICK – John Arthur Pelletier D.O. died surrounded by family and friends on June 22, 2022 at his home in Brunswick after a brief illness.

He was born in Lewiston on Jan. 17, 1959, the fourth of seven children to Joline Simpson Pelletier and Gerard “Jerry” Pelletier.

He was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of 1977 and went on to study at the University of Maine, the University of New Brunswick, and the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine where he later worked and taught.

As a healer he was dedicated to his patients and practiced for many decades. He touched many lives and helped to train new osteopathic physicians at UNECOM. He was a Medical Examiner for the State of Maine for 30 years and also practiced with Southern Maine Healthcare. He had a specialty area in Proctology, but his true healing power came through the art of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, incorporating principles of allopathic medicine and alternative therapies.

In his younger years his independent spirit drew him to Pasadena, Calif., where he found like-minded friends while he worked and attended classes. While there he worked at the Estelle Doheney Eye Foundation at UCLA; one of the top eye care research centers in the world where he operated one of their electron microscopes and worked very closely with their fleet of PhD researchers to develop new technology to enhance eye health and therapeutics. John enjoyed taking to the road like his hero, Jack Kerouac, traveling internationally, embarking on multiple cross-country road trips, attending the Burning Man Festival nine times, fishing, skiing, and spending time in nature and at the coast with his family.

He was an avid fan of the art of cinema and worked as a projectionist in Lewiston during high school and summers in college. Eventually he tried his hand at amateur film-making, experimenting with special effects and creative editing, which culminated in a hilarious spoof on driver’s ed films, “Safe Driving is No Accident.”

His house was often home to rescued animals and rooms full of plants that thrived there. He loved to collect and restore vintage vehicles, especially Ford pickup trucks. Though he was drawn to many places he was intent on bringing his healing knowledge back to the people of his home state. As an early proponent of the importance of Vitamin D to the human immune system, he lectured nationally and recommended Vitamin D supplements widely for those living in northern climes during the winter, decades before the medical establishment began to do so. His family takes great solace in their grief knowing the care and healing he brought to many.

John will be remembered as a true and loyal friend who would – and often did- drop everything to help a friend in need.

He is survived by six siblings, Daniel Pelletier of New York City, N.Y., Denyse Pelletier of Auburn, Marc Pelletier and his partner Joseph Dezzi of Brooklyn, N.Y., Tina Clark of Buxton, William Pelletier and wife Carol Pelletier of Auburn, and Joelle Pelletier Mottola and her husband Don Mottola of Waltham, Mass.; his nephews Jared and Brendan Pelletier, bonus nephew, Andrew Clark; as well as his devoted friend and caretaker, Debra Aube of Auburn.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother-in-law, Brooks Clark; and two cousins, Paul Caret and Raymond Spencer, Jr.

The Pelletier family would like to thank the caring nurses, aides, and staff at CHANS Hospice for their extraordinary care, and all the wonderful caregivers who eased John’s journey.

There will be a celebration of John’s life on Sunday, July 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. To read the obituary and leave a condolence please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

Those who wish may make a gift in John’s memory to Maine Australian Shepherd Rescue http://www.australianshepherd.rescueme.org/maine