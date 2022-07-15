The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra (MSO) performs at Library Park in Bath at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15. This free outdoor concert will feature many favorite classical tunes and marches lead by guest conductor Jinwook Park.

Park, who conducts the Colby College Orchestra, is noted for his enthusiastic and nuanced performances. He is the founder and music director of Haffner Sinfonietta, the former music director of Philharmonia Boston, and the founder and music director of the Nine Valley Music Festival, a summer festival in Korea.

The concert will be next to the park’s gazebo. Audience members should provide their own blankets or chairs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at Morse High School’s Montgomery Theater at 826 Shipbuilder Dr.

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members. Under the baton of Rohan Smith, the orchestra brings top-notch performances to the Orion Center in Topsham and the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Members are volunteer musicians from many communities in Maine.

