Ruth E. (Hedges) Poynton 1923 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Ruth E. (Hedges) Poynton passed away on July 8, 2022 and was born In Pawtucket, R.I. on June 20, 1923, daughter of Charles E. and Jennie E.(Beattie) Hedges. She grew up in Pawtucket attending public schools, graduating from West High School and Edgewood Secretarial School in Edgewood, RI She married Kenneth H. Poynton on Sept. 11, 1943 while he was serving in the U S Navy. After the war they settled in Pawtucket and eventually moved to Arlington, Mass. where she worked for 20 years as head bookkeeper in the business office of Arlington Public Schools. Upon retirement they moved to Center Ossipee, NH where they spent summers and winters in Hobe Sound, Fla. She was a member of Brunswick United Methodist Church, The Loyalty Club of the church, Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, People Plus and Bath Senior Center. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years and a sister Dorothy E. Hedges She is survived by her daughter, Deborah R. Deveux (her husband Thomas) of Brunswick; grandchildren Amanda Rubin Deveaux of NYC and Ryan C. Deveaux of Brunswick’ four great-grandchildren, Marlowe and Edward of NYC and Quincy and Leo of Brunswick. A private service was held. A burial will be at a later date in the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Donations in Ruth’s name made be to: Grand Chapter of Maine Order of Eastern Star Permanent ESTARL Fund C/o Rheane Frost PO Box 459 Peru, ME 04290

