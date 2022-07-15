Marilyn I. Mesplay 1938 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Marilyn I. Mesplay, 84, of Carlton Point Road went home to be with her Lord on July 11, 2022. She was born in Bath on Jan. 5, 1938, daughter to Clarence and Harriet (McCrater) Dotton. During her teenage years her first job was at J.J. Newbury in Bath, and she also worked at W.T. Grant. Marilyn graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1956. Although divorced she remained friends with Charles E. Mesplay until his passing in 2016. She had a tremendous amount of love for her extended family in Missouri. She was employed at the Woolwich and Portland Post Offices before working full time at the Bath Post Office. Her kindness and sincerity made her memorable to many customers. Throughout the years her children have heard many kind words. She was a member of the Bath Nazarene Church and her faith and trust in the Father, Son and Holy Spirit was a blessing and comfort to her throughout her life. She loved the Red Sox, 1,000-piece collage jigsaw puzzles, horses, ladybugs, wooly bear caterpillars, spending time with her family, pets and especially her grandson, Hunter. She was predeceased by her son Bret, other loved ones and many spoiled and beloved pets, including her special parrot Dicky. She will be missed by many and is survived by her daughter Julie, her son Todd, his wife Jo Anne and their son Hunter; brother Frederick Dotton and his wife Zura; nieces and nephews from New Hampshire and Missouri; granddogs Tasha, Coal and Brie and her special 4-legged friends Luna and Millie. The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Yeh, CHANS hospice, especially the “two Amanda’s”, special staff from Hillhouse and so many others, for all their kindness and help. Also thank you to her “adopted” daughter Donna for all she did for her. And many thanks to her brother and Doris Darling for the frequent calls they made to Mom. At her request there will be no services. Please consider doing a random act of kindness no matter how small in Mom’s memory. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.daiglefuneralhome.com.

