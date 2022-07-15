Richard “Dick” Sinibaldi 1944 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Richard “Dick” Sinibaldi passed away suddenly at his home. Dick was born and raised in Bath, the son of Ettere and Yvonne. Dick’s diligent work ethic began at a young age, sharing three paper routes with his younger brother, Norman. He always had a job, knew how to save and spend his hard-earned money wisely in order to acquire the things he and his family enjoyed throughout life. As a teenager, he worked at a Topsham service station, where he earned enough to buy a 1964 midnight blue Malibu Supersport convertible, a prized possession he kept in mint condition. As a youngster, Dick also enjoyed many hours at the YMCA, playing basketball. During the summer of 1967, he caught the eye of his future wife, Doreen Hancox. They were married that November. The following October they became the proud parents of their son, Edgar Joseph. The birth of their daughter, Jennifer, followed three years later. The family lived in Bath for 20 years before building a home in Woolwich in 1988. Dick worked in the maintenance department at Bath Iron Works for 43 years, several of which he served as supervisor with a wide range of responsibilities. Along with his fulltime job, he had the time and energy to convert his family’s market on upper Washington Street to the Park & Wash Laundromat. For many years, he had more than 60 customers for whom he provided snowplowing service while also renovating and renting apartments he owned in Bath. Dick was an admired self-taught, self-made man, a “Jack of All Trades,” who could fix anything and bring life into what many considered junk. His productive life never precluded spending precious time with family, however. Often, Dick would accompany his son on their lobster boat named Sin-sation, where he offered help, humor, and advice as a sternman. He recognized that play was important too, enjoying family vacations in Florida and ski trips to Sunday River. Additionally, Dick found time to volunteer at the Bath Fire Department and as a baseball coach where, again, he inspired in his mentees a conviction for hard work. Dick’s invaluable work ethic stretched to his personal life as well—either at home in Woolwich or at the family cottage on Popham Beach—where, as an exemplary steward of his properties, he steadily tinkered, fixed, maintained whatever needed it so that his family, many friends, and he could enjoy relaxed time together. In his lifetime, Dick made many friends and developed deep and loving relationships with family members, many who he called every day to check in, tickle a funny bone, and offer a bright word. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Ettere and Yvonne; brother, Norman, brother-in-law, Bob; and niece, Vickie. Those who’ve taken his love and lessons to heart will miss him dearly and will carry on his colorful spirit. They include his wife of 54 years, Doreen; son, Joseph and wife Susan, daughter, Jennifer and husband Billy Reed; sisters, Jean Riggs of Brunswick, Gail Sinibaldi of Niantic, Conn., brother-in-law and sister-in-law David and Deborah Suhr of Cumberland; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Samuel, and Claire of Phippsburg, Maxwell and Abigail Reed of Woolwich; many nieces and nephews; friends, and (all of the strangers he would have loved to have met). Dick will be laid to rest at the Riverside Cemetery, Day’s Ferry, Woolwich at a family service. Fly high, Dick, the angels have gained a special soul! To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. In Dick’s memory and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: the Dean Snell Foundation

Send questions/comments to the editors.