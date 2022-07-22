Gerald H. Smith 1934 – 2022 BATH – Gerald H. Smith, 87, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at HillHouse Assisted Living in Bath. He was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on August 11, 1934, a son of David D. and Marjorie (Hunt) Smith. He received his BA in Business, at Hamilton College, Clinton, NY in 1957. On Dec. 21, 1957, he married Anne Day. Together they raised three sons, David, Frederick, and Stephen. The family lived in many different locales during Gerry’s nine years in the Marine Corps, as a helicopter pilot, and during his subsequent career in retailing, finally retiring in 1996 to an 18th Century home they restored in Dresden and called “Bonheur”. He enjoyed fishing in Montreal, crossword puzzles daily, helping at Goranson Farm, but especially family trips with his sons and their families to Whisperwood Lodge, Belgrade, Maine. He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Day Smith on Oct. 31, 2018. He is survived by three sons, David D. Smith of Woolwich, Frederick D. Smith and his wife Cynthia of Dracut, Mass., and Stephen P. Smith and his wife Constance of Front Royal, Va.; seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Forest Hills Cemetery in Dresden. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

