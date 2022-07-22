James Drake James 1937 – 2022 WOOLWICH – James “Jim” Drake James of Middle Road, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday morning, 18 July surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was born on 28 Oct, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Rear Admiral Walter F. and Esther (Crawford) James. He attended the University of Illinois graduating in 1959 with a BS in Political Science and went on to earn his Master’s Degree in International Relations from North Carolina State University in 1972. While at the University of Illinois, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Upon graduation from the University of Illinois, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Infantry. Thus begun over 29 years of service to his country. Most of that time was spent in Special Operations – Special Forces, Ranger, and Airborne units. Jim retired from the military and went to work at Bath Iron Works in the Engineering Department from 1988-2000 and served on the Board of Directors for the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) from 2012-2016. Jim lived a life of adventure and challenges and fulfilled his mission of taking care of soldiers and their families. He enjoyed spending time in the out of doors with his wife, sons, and dogs engaged in activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert Crawford James, sister-in-law Ann Van Etten James; and daughter-in-law Erica Pepin James. He leaves behind his wife, Linda Hartness James; his son, James Hartness James, grandchildren Hollis and Peyton, and daughter-in-law, Kim; his son, Andrew Franklyn James, daughter-in-law, Kelly, and grandchildren Jackson and Riley. A celebration of his life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Bath Golf Club, Whiskeag Road, Bath. Burial will be at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington with full military honors at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org

