James Sardano Jr. 1942 – 2022 MICCO, Fla. – TSgt. James T. Sardano Jr. passed away peacefully in his home in Micco, Fla., on June 7, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. His loving second-wife Eileen Sardano (nee Saunders) was by his side. He was visited by his family on his 80th birthday in April. The son of Margaret Meagley and James Sardano Sr., Jim was born on April 21, 1942, in East Syracuse, N.Y., and attended West Genesee High School. A proud Veteran, Jim enlisted in the Navy in September 1961 after marrying his high-school sweetheart, Diane M. Sardano (nee Nutt), and the Air Force in November 1971. They were stationed in the U.S., Turkey, Ethiopia, and Iceland. He retired from active duty in May 1982 and served as a communications specialist at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, N.Y. He retired from the military to Brunswick, Maine, in 1996. Jim loved his family and his country. He enjoyed watching his children play sports when they were growing up, NASCAR, bowling, travelling, diners, visiting historical sites, and the Syracuse Orange. He cared for his wife Diane during her illness before her passing in 2008. Jim remarried in 2011 to Eileen and they RV’d across the country for two years on new adventures before settling down in Micco, Fla. Jim is survived by his second wife Eileen; his sons Tracy and Timothy; his son Jason and daughter-in-law Carolyn and their sons — his grandsons — Joseph and Justin; and his sister Kathy Sardano. His ashes will be interred on July 26, 2022, at Central Maine Veterans’ Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road., Augusta, at 10 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous