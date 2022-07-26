Patricia M. Gilpatrick 1937 – 2022 BATH – Patricia M. Gilpatrick, 84, died Saturday July 23, 2022 at Winship Green Nursing Home. She was born in Portland on Dec. 31, 1937, a daughter of Thomas Sr. and Rita Olmstead Holding and lived in Falmouth until 1956 when she graduated from Falmouth High School. Patricia worked for a short time at W.T. Grant’s and S.S. Kresge’s in Portland. After moving to Freeport she worked at Eastland Shoe Co. for 16 years and also Freeport Nursing Home. She later worked at Winship Green for many years as a CNA, Activity Director and Central Supply. She retired from Hillhouse Assisted Living where she was a Dietary Aide. She was divorced from her first husband and later married Bradley Gilpatrick on Feb. 6, 1977 and they moved to Bath to make their home, in 1988 they moved to Brunswick. Patricia was a member of the Bath Area Senior Citizens, American Legion Auxiliary 21 and the West Bath Fire Dept. Auxiliary. She enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, Search-a-Word puzzles, eating out with friends, and visiting family and friends. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, and grandson. Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Frost; and a granddaughter, Felicia Frost. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday July 28 at Hardings Cemetery in Brunswick. To express thoughts and condolences visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Winship Green Nursing Home Activity Fund 51 Winship St. Bath, ME 04530

