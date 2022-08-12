Lorrel B. Nichols Jr. 1933 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Lorrel Brayton Nichols Jr. “Nick”, of Brunswick, passed away at the age of 89 on August 9, 2022. Nick served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army with the first operational missile company and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He is a graduate of Vermont Academy and graduated from University Arizona with degrees in geology and architecture. Nick was a long time employee of the architectural firm Shepley Bulfinch Richardson and Abbott of Boston. He will be remembered for his love of outdoor adventure, Echo Lake A.M.C. camp, good scotch, sailing, fly fishing, classical music, the Red Sox, and his pets. He is survived by the mother of his children, Harriet Chadwick Nichols, of Freeport; and his children Carolyn Nichols and her husband Christopher MacWhinnie of Brunswick; and Jonathan Nichols, his wife Leanne, and their daughters Margaret Mae and Marion Irene of Freeport. He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Bardsley Nichols, of Squantum, Mass.; and his pug dog, Rosie. Burial services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care where online memories, condolences and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick’s memory to the Appalachian Mountain Club, Echo Lake at http://www.outdoors.org/donate/tribute-gifts

