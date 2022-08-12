Thomas Joseph Thibeault 1966 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Thomas Joseph Thibeault, 56, of Topsham, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on June 12, 1966, a son of Irenee J. and Bonnie M. (Gudroe) Thibeault Jr. Tom was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, class of 1984. He attended Southern Maine Community College in Brunswick. Tom spent 36 years employed as a Senior Network Analyst with L.L.Bean. He was a current member of the Brunswick Lodge of Elks #2043. Tom was very proud and dedicated to volunteering within his community. He was a past Cubmaster of pack 646 of Topsham, past Boy Scout Troop Master of troop 633 of Brunswick, and a long time Topsham Fire Department Volunteer. In his free time, Tom enjoyed Geocaching, hunting, fishing, tying flies, cooking, beekeeping, NASCAR and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Irenee J. Thibeault Jr. and Bonnie of Topsham; his children Andrew Thibeault and wife Samantha, Jessica Thibeault and fiancé Jesse Summers, all of Topsham. Tom also leaves behind brothers Dan Thibeault and wife Mickie of Durham, Jim Thibeault and wife Tracy of Bowdoinham, his sisters Jennifer Thibeault and husband Justin Nichols of Virginia Beach, Va., and Sandy Jusseaume and husband Dean of Bowdoin; his grandchildren Kooper, Logan and Madelyn; along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. Dad, we will love you always and see you again, “and again”. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www. Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Passion for Pets Rescue P.O. Box 581 Brunswick, ME 04011 or http://www.pprorg.com
