Helene (Johnson) Haenisch 1949 – 2022 HARPSWELL – Helene Marie (Johnson) Haenisch passed away peacefully at her family home in Cundys Harbor on August 4, 2022. She was born August 1, 1949 and died at the age of 73 after a prolonged illness. Helene graduated from Brunswick High School, attended Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, and continued her education in Germany. She was an excellent teacher of English as a second language, an English tutor to German students for many years, as well as a caregiver and homemaker for her family. She was a resident of the beautiful town of Eutin-Fissau, Germany for 50 years, where she raised her children and fostered a close community of loved ones. She will be lovingly remembered by her four children and their spouses, Herrick and Marcela Haenisch, Annika Ziervogel, Celestine Bahlmann, Juliana and Kai Ziervogel. Helene was the beloved daughter of Helen (Herrick) Johnson Hawes and Guy Everett Johnson, Jr., as well as the stepdaughter of Edward Laurie Hawes. Her six grandchildren include Carlotta and Pelle Ziervogel, Lukas Haenisch, Peter and Max Bahlmann, and Kenneth Ziervogel. She was predeceased by her much-loved grandchild, Lilian Fae Ziervogel; and her husband of 40 years, Klaus-Peter Haenisch of Eutin-Fissau, Germany. Helene was a cherished sister of six siblings, Guy E. Johnson III, Herrick Johnson, Springli Johnson, Heather Gelwick, Pandora Johnson, and Athena Kahler. She is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews; as well as 11 great-nieces and nephews. She was an adored family member and dear friend to all who knew her. She will be immensely missed. Her wishes are to be remembered with a private family gathering overlooking the ocean. In lieu of flowers, Helene’s family suggests a contribution to The Holbrook Community Foundation (Holbrookcommunity foundation.org).

