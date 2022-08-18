Norma Lee Wallace 1933 – 2022 LEWISTON – Norma Lee Wallace, 89, passed peacefully on August 10, 2022, in Lewiston. Norma was born on March 31, 1933, to Ernest and Elnora (Coffin) Wallace in Phippsburg. Norma grew up on the coast of Maine on West Point in Phippsburg. She spent her early years on her father’s fishing boat, the Susan Ann. She often shared stories of early morning fishing trips. Norma received her GED in 1974 and was employed around the greater Bath/Phippsburg area at the Hyde Home, Sebasco Lodge, and Gilmore’s Seafood. She also spent many years working with her brother Richard on his fishing boat, the Margaret A. Norma enjoyed card games, especially cribbage. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed community gatherings, and bean suppers. She enjoyed traveling the country as well. Norma’s greatest joy though, was being around those she loved the most. Norma was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Elnora Wallace; brother Richard, and sister Jeanette. She is survived by her sisters, Ellen Talbot of West Point, Susan Stilphen of Brunswick, two sons, Stephen and his wife Sandra of West Bath, and Sean and his wife Susan of Sabattus; seven grandchildren, Eric Hinds of West Bath, Amy Hinds of West Bath, Chelsea Pherigo and her husband Jeremiah of Bath, Payton Hinds of Lisbon Falls, Dylan Hinds of Sabattus, and Heather and Kelley Mosco of Lewiston; five great-grandchildren, Lee, Matthew, and Hunter Hinds, Lucas Manson. and Ryleigh Melendez of West Bath; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. At Norma’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Norma will be privately laid to rest at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg. Family and friends are encouraged to spend time along the coast, where Norma felt most at peace. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: the Phippsburg Ambulance Service/Phippsburg EMS

