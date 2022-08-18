Douglas O. Wilson 1956 – 2022 WEST BATH – We are deeply saddened to share the news that Douglas Osborne Wilson died suddenly on August 4, 2022 in the family home he built and loved, which overlooked the ocean in West Bath. Born in Frankfurt, Germany on April 17, 1956 to Barbara Keith Tompkins & Lloyd Macy Wilson — Doug’s penchant for international travel started early. First, however, he was raised alongside his four siblings, Claire, Barbara, Bruce, and Lloyd Dennis, in Darien, Conn. It was there that, at the age of only 13, Doug helped establish Post 53, a volunteer ambulance service run by local high school students which provided high-quality emergency medical care to those in need. This began his long and illustrious career in healthcare services, and Post 53 still remains active in the community to this day. At 18 years old, Doug became an EMT. He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Health Systems and later acquired his master’s degree at Boston University. He then went on to spend 30 years traveling the globe as a consultant, streamlining and improving the quality of U.S. military healthcare systems. But his compassion, counsel and goodwill did not stop there. An Eagle Scout in every sense of the term, Doug dedicated his life to caring for others—bringing diverse groups of people together and inspiring them through positive and progressive thinking. This is made evident by his many former advisory positions. From Chairman of the Volunteer Board of Maine Community Health Options, to Community Resource Officer at Plummer Senior Living, to President of Sabino Improvement Association, Doug’s warmth and strategic skill stretched far and wide along the coasts of New England. He was an avid boater, lifelong lover of the ocean and explorer of the coast of Maine. A member of the Maine Island Trail Association and a contributor to the Maine Audubon Society, he was eager to give back to the areas he loved. Doug and his siblings worked closely with the Audubon Society to establish the first Motus Wildlife Tracking System in West Bath’s Hamilton Sanctuary—in memory of their sister, Claire Wilson DePalma. But surely, he will be most remembered as a dedicated father, loving husband, and dear friend. He met his beloved wife Mary Ellen in Boston and they were married in October of 1983. He raised his three children, Adrienne, Celeste, and Arthur, with kindness, humility, and joy, and became known within his extended family as the greatest resource for life advice. Doug was happiest on the water and in his kitchen—hosting, cooking, and entertaining family and friends. And that is where his memory shall live, as he relished the simple joys of life— watching the sunset, a Tai Chi session along the ocean’s edge—ever-present in the beauty and tranquility that surrounded him. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you consider making a donation to: the Maine Island Trail Association at https://mita.org/donate/ or to: the Maine Audubon Society at https://maineaudubon.org/support/give/

