Charles H. Mains 1947 – 2022 GEORGETOWN – Charles H. Mains, 75, of Fox Lane died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Winship Green Nursing Center in Bath. He was born in Bath on Feb. 18, 1947, a son of Robert E. and Bertha Mae Mains. He graduated from Morse High School in the Class of 1966 and married Patricia J. MacDonald. He was employed at Bath Iron Works for 38 years as a designer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren, and loved his dog “Belle”. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia J. Mains on March 7, 2022. He is survived by two sons, Wayne M. Mains and Troy A, Mains and his wife Nichole L. of Georgetown, two granddaughters, Maise Mains and Ruby Mains; and his close friend Don Brown. There will be no services. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society PO Box 42040 Oklahoma, OK 73123 or http://www.cancer.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.