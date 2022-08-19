John D. Legrow 1988 – 2022 BOWDOINHAM – John D. Legrow of Bowdoinham has passed away at the age of 34 on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. John was born in Winchester, Mass. on April 18, 1988, but grew up in Bowdoinham, Maine. John was a skilled painter and carpenter as well as an avid motorcycle and car enthusiast, and kept lifelong friends, affectionately known as “The Bowdoinham Crew”. Above all else, John loved his four children, Jacob, John, Arabella, and Ariana. He is also survived by his parents, Tammy and John; as well as his brother and four sisters. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Monday August 22, 2022 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.