Cathy L. Fuller 1951 – 2022 WESTPORT ISLAND – Cathy L. Fuller, 71, of Lord Road, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Bath on June 6, 1951, a daughter of Kenneth M. and Helen L. (Wright) Murray. Cathy graduated from Morse High School in the Class of 1970 and attended the Bible Institute of New England in Vermont. On May 24, 1984, she married Andrew A. Fuller. For several years, she owned and operated her own beauty shop called Basement Beauties. For the last 24 years, she has faithfully taught the Bible to many people, first leading a home Bible study and then teaching weekly at a home ministry called Rock-Solid Fellowship on their property in Westport Island. She also spent 3 years teaching the Bible to inmates at the Maine State Prison in Warren. She was a Bible scholar, artist, seamstress, and musician, and enjoyed furniture restoration. She and her husband designed and built their home on Westport Island. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Andrew “Andy” A. Fuller of Westport Island; two sons, Ryan Rancourt and his wife Kim of Las Vegas and Chad Fuller and his wife Carly of Woolwich, two daughters, Vanessa Schutte and her husband Frank of Wiscasset and Amy Prager of Georgetown; one brother, Richard Murray, two sisters, Terri Norton and her husband Ross of Westport Island and Tana Stillwell and her husband Troy of Wiscasset; 16 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Woolwich Wiscasset Baptist Church, 15 Fellowship Drive, Woolwich. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the downstairs fellowship hall. A private burial will be held at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Woolwich at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Jesus Film Project 100 Lake Hart Dr. Orlando, FL 32832 or http://www.jesusfilm.org/give/ or: Dean Snell Foundation PO Box 104 Brunswick, ME 04011 or deansnell.org/support-us

